Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00469966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00068902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

