Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 214,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,734. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

