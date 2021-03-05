RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Hits $26.81 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $26.81 million and $1.95 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,721,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.