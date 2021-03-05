RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

REDU opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

