Rise Protocol (RISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Rise Protocol has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Rise Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 million and $38,085.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.18 or 0.00032060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106880 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 120,512 coins and its circulating supply is 99,686 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

