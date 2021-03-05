Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.33. Approximately 1,005,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 872,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $83,537,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

