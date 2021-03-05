RMPL (RMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,665.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. RMPL has a market cap of $628,837.64 and approximately $32,665.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00464698 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

