Robert Dooley Sells 412 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Robert Dooley sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $15,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Dooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Systemax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Systemax by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

