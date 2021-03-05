Robert Dooley Sells 5,000 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Dooley sold 412 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $15,375.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95.

Shares of SYX stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,579. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

SYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Systemax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Systemax during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Systemax by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

