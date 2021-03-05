Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 8,244 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $50,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

