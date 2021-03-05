Robert J. More Sells 12,676 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert J. More also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04.

ALLK stock traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 514,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,718,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.