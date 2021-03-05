Robert J. More Sells 4,878 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert J. More also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $1,492,979.28.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $10.59 on Friday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 514,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,358. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,718,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.