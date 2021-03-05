Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $9.59 or 0.00019589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $98.56 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00750062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

