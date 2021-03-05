Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $78,311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $238,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 738,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

