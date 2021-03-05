Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.85.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B traded up C$2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.36. 1,328,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.29. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.01. The stock has a market cap of C$29.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.