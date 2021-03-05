Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.29

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.29 and traded as high as C$57.69. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$57.24, with a volume of 2,447,760 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI.B. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The company has a market cap of C$28.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

