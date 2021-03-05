Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $517.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.