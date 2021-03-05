Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Rollins by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

