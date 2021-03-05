ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $490,361.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $490,361.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.09 or 0.00544235 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

