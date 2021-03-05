Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 55.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Rope has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $1.56 million and $39,912.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $55.63 or 0.00113679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00464545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00082261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00458083 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

