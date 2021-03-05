Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.93 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

