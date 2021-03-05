Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

