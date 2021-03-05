Roth Capital Boosts Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $50.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

VERI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $958.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

