Roxgold Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

