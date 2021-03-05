Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CUF.UN stock remained flat at $C$9.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 209,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.01. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$14.83.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

