Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

RY stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

