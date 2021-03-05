Royal Bank of Canada Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $10.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.72.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.