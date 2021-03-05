Royal Bank of Canada Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $399.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.08.

Shares of COST traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $310.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

