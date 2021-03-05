Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 5.6%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $86.51. 9,536,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,671,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

