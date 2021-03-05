Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.52. Royal Mail shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 816 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROYMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

