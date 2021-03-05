ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $105.00 on Friday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $107.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54.

