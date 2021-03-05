Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.98 million and $2.48 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

