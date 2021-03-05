Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $16.45 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00752233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

