Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 185,515 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1,435.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.