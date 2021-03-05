Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 54,575 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.