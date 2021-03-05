Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,335 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.