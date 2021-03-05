Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 32,584 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Veritex worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

