Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

Shares of BURL opened at $281.99 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

