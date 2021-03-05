Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Northwest Natural worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 338.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

