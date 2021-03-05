Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

