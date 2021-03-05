Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $226.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $246.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average is $188.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

