Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of UniFirst worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in UniFirst by 22.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $253.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

