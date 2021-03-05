Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of James River Group worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $47.08 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.