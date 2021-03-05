Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE Y opened at $625.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $715.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

