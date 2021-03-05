Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after buying an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,097 shares of company stock worth $19,466,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.