Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Purple Innovation worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

