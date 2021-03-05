Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Herman Miller worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

