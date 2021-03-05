Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Rambus worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Rambus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

