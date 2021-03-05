Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of GoPro worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GoPro by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

