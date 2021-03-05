Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.